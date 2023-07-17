 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When is the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup?

Here’s when the world’s biggest tournament will be held.

By Pete Hernandez
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of the USA looks on during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

For the first time in tournament history, the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup will be hosted by two nations as this year’s competition takes place from both Australia and New Zealand. In another example of the game’s growing influence, the tournament has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

The defending champions United States will seek a record-setting third-straight title, and a record-extending fifth World Cup win overall, as they begin their campaign against Vietnam on July 22. Kicking things off, of course, will be the two host nations playing the first matches of the tournament.

2023 World Cup start date

The tournament begins on Thursday, July 20, and will run through Sunday, August 20 with the Women’s World Cup final taking place from Accor Stadium in Sydney. New Zealand kicks off the competition by taking on Norway in the first match of the day at 3 a.m. ET. Shortly thereafter, Australia will face Ireland with kick-off set for 6 a.m. ET.

More From DraftKings Network