When is the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup?

For the first time in tournament history, the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup will be hosted by two nations as this year’s competition takes place from both Australia and New Zealand. In another example of the game’s growing influence, the tournament has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

The defending champions United States will seek a record-setting third-straight title, and a record-extending fifth World Cup win overall, as they begin their campaign against Vietnam on July 22. Kicking things off, of course, will be the two host nations playing the first matches of the tournament.

2023 World Cup start date

The tournament begins on Thursday, July 20, and will run through Sunday, August 20 with the Women’s World Cup final taking place from Accor Stadium in Sydney. New Zealand kicks off the competition by taking on Norway in the first match of the day at 3 a.m. ET. Shortly thereafter, Australia will face Ireland with kick-off set for 6 a.m. ET.