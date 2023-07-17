The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup will make history as the tournament is hosted by both Australia and New Zealand, marking the first instance of the competition having more than one host nation. The global spectacle, which has been expanded to 32 teams, will start in earnest on July 20 as New Zealand take on Norway.

The United States will begin their quest for a third-straight title and a potential record-extending fifth overall, against Vietnam on July 22, while European champions England kick off their campaign against Haiti later the same day.

Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup final taking place?

This year’s tournament will draw to a close on Sunday, August 20 when the final takes place from Stadium Australia, also known as Accor Stadium, in Sydney. It is the largest venue being used for this year’s tournament and seats close to 70,000 spectators. The match is set to kick off at 6 a.m. ET.

The stadium was originally built to hold roughly around 115,000 spectators, making it the largest Olympic Stadium ever built and the second-largest stadium in Australia after the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Reconfiguration and construction work has since then reduced the overall capacity, though movable seating has been installed over the years.