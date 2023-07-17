When is the 2023 women’s World Cup final?

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup is just ahead as it’s set to get underway on July 20 from Australia and New Zealand. The United States will look to bring home their fifth World Cup title, which would be their third consecutive after taking the trophy in 2015 and 2019.

While the tournament kicks off with the group stage on July 20, the competition will run for a month, culminating in the final match set to be played on August 20 at Accor Stadium, also known as Stadium Australia, in the Sydney Olympic Park. Kickoff is currently set for 6 a.m. ET and will be shown on FOX with livestream options available on Peacock and fuboTV.

The American women, led by the likes of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, and Rose Lavelle, will begin their group stage campaign in Group E on July 21 with a match against Vietnam. They’ll also be going up against Portugal and Netherlands in their group, with an inevitable rematch of the 2019 women’s World Cup final on the books as the USWNT and Netherlands face off again.