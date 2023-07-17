Which country has won the most women’s World Cup titles?

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup is almost upon us, with all the action getting started in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, July 20. Ahead of all the action, we’re taking a look back at the most successful team in Women’s World Cup history since its inception in 1991.

The United States women’s national team has won the most WWC titles with four overall. Their first two wins came in 1991 with a 2-1 win over Norway, then again in 1999 when they defeated China in penalties after ending regular and extra time in a scoreless draw.

It would be a decent sized break before they’d bring home another title, though they finished third place in 2003 and 2007, while coming in as runners-up in 2011. 2015 saw the USWNT’s third World Cup title when they defeated Japan 5-2 in the final, followed by the 2019 WWC that saw the Americans topple the Netherlands with a 2-0 score in France.

There are only three other teams who have won a WWC title, with Germany winning twice in 2003 and 2007. Norway grabbed their only championship in 1995 while Japan took home the trophy in 2011.

The USWNT will begin their quest for their fifth overall and third consecutive World Cup trophy when they kick off their campaign against Vietnam on July 21.