Who won the last women’s World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup is just around the corner, set to get underway on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The USA will play their first match of the campaign on July 21 against Vietnam as they embark on their journey for another World Cup title. Ahead of all the action, we’re taking a look back at the most recent women’s World Cup, which took place in 2019.

The USWNT took home their fourth World Cup title the last time around, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final match in France. Megan Rapinoe, the tournament’s Golden Boot winner, opened the scoring in the first half with a penalty kick conversion in the 61st minute while Rose Lavelle capped off the scoring just eight minutes later.

The Americans outshot their opponents 17-6 overall (9-1 on target) and controlled 53% of possession throughout the final match. It very easily could have been a complete rout by the USWNT, but Netherlands goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal kept her side in the match as much as she could by racking up seven saves.

USA essentially dominated the entire tournament, scoring 18 goals while conceding none in the group stage. They went on to top Group F and proceeded to knock off opponents one-by-one in the knockout rounds, including Spain, hosts France, and England before they met up with the Netherlands in the final.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, the USWNT will look to win their third consecutive World Cup title and their fifth overall once the 2023 World Cup gets underway.