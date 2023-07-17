Has the USA ever won a women’s World Cup? How far have they gone in the World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is just around the corner as the United States women’s national team gears up for another run at a world title. The action all gets started on Thursday, July 20, with the USWNT playing their first match on July 21 against Vietnam. Ahead of all the action in Australia and New Zealand, we’re taking a look back at the USWNT’s history throughout the Women’s World Cup.

Not only have the USA won the women’s World Cup before, but they’ve done it a whopping four times and are the most successful team in WWC history since its inception in 1991. There are only three other countries who have even won a WWC title. Germany has won two, and Norway and Japan have each won once.

The USWNT, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, won their World Cup titles in 1991, 1999, 2015, and most recently 2019 as they cruised to their fourth overall and second consecutive championship. Led by the likes of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, Rose Lavelle, Crystal Dunn, and Julie Ertz, the USA won the last World Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the final match in France.

They dominated the 2019 tournament, scoring 18 goals, conceding none, and winning all three matches in the group stage as they had no trouble finishing on top of Group F. The USWNT then went on to defeat Spain in the round of 16 followed by the hosts France in the quarterfinals nearly a week later. England was their last obstacle in the way before reaching the final, and they were able to knock off the Three Lions with a 2-1 final score.

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle each scored in the second half of the final against Netherlands to help the USWNT lift the world’s most prestigious trophy for the fourth time. Rapinoe took home the Golden Boot award with six goals and three assists throughout the tournament.