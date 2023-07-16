Inter Miami officially introduces Lionel Messi to fans [VIDEO]

Inter Miami officially introduced Argentina legend Lionel Messi to fans Sunday, confirming what many have been anticipating for months. Here’s a look at the reaction as Messi was greeted by Inter Miami’s brass.

Bienvenido a nuestra familia pic.twitter.com/k7VOSGo1lv — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 17, 2023

Messi spurned offers from European clubs, including Barcelona, and overtures from the Saudi Pro League to come to MLS and join Inter Miami. He’s not taking a discount though. Messi is getting an ownership stake in the franchise, which has a current estimated total value of $600 million. He’s also getting a percentage of revenue from AppleTV streaming subscriptions, since that is the official carrier of MLS games. MLS believes Messi alone will drive subscriptions, and is giving a star a piece of the pie. And on top of all that, Messi will likely have one of the top salaries in the league.

We’ll see what kind of damage Messi can do this season in MLS. He’s expected to make his debut on July 21 in a Leagues Cup game. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Messi is listed at +300 to be the top goalscorer in the league. Inter Miami is +300 to win the MLS Cup.