Fantasy implications of DeAndre Hopkins’ move to the Titans

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly signing with the Tennessee Titans for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Hopkins spent the last three seasons of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. Last season, he had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Titans fantasy implications

This is a huge signing for the Titans, who had arguably the worst starting wide receiver lineup in the league heading into this season. Before they signed Hopkins, their starters were Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Treylon Burks, and Kyle Philips. With a Derrick Henry-centered offense and quarterback questions looming over the season, the Titans’ wide receiving corps was not expected to make much of an impact.

Hopkins changes that. Will the Titans start Will Levis or Ryan Tannehill? Will they take a more pass-friendly approach to offensive formations? With Hopkins as the clear WR1, his fantasy stock could go up, but managers may want to wait and see how this Tennessee offense plays out in the first few weeks of the season before making Hopkins a central piece of their rosters.