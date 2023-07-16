Novak Djokovic opens as slim US Open favorite after Wimbledon loss to Carlos Alcaraz

The 2023 Wimbledon tournament is a wrap and Novak Djokovic will not have a chance to complete the calendar Grand Slam. Carlos Alcaraz won a five-set thriller to end the Serbian’s four-tournament streak at Wimbledon.

Djokovic had won the Australian Open and French Open, but ran into too much difficult with Alcaraz at the All England Club. Djokovic had beaten Alcaraz in the semifinals at the French Open, and was favored to win on Sunday. He crushed Alcaraz 6-1 in the first set, but the Spaniard bounced back and won his second career Grand Slam.

A year ago, Alcaraz won the US Open to secure his first Grand Slam title. He’ll return to Flushing Meadows with the second best odds to win coming out of Wimbledon. He is installed at DraftKings Sportsbook at +200 while Djokovic is +110. 2021 US Open champ Daniil Medvedev is +380 after Wimbledon.