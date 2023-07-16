Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Rockets in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets will square off in the second semifinal of the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Jazz and Rockets were two of the top scoring teams in the showcase, although some offensive talent might not be on display with some players being shut down.

Keyonte George and Ochai Agbaji are expected to play for Utah. They have been a dynamic backcourt in Summer League play. Jabari Smith and Tari Eason have been shut down by the Rockets, but Cam Whitmore is a good bet to play in this semifinal.

The Rockets are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 189.

Jazz vs. Rockets, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz +4.5

If Smith and Eason were in this game, the needle would shift towards Houston. However, they’re shut down and that means more usage for guys who might not be ready to step into bigger roles. The Jazz should have the best player on the floor in George and if he gets hot, Utah should be able to cover this spread.

Over/Under: Over 189

Both teams averaged more than 100 points per game in four Summer League contests, so there’s no reason to feel good about taking the under. If this total went into the upper 190s, the under might be an option. At this line, the over is the safer pick.