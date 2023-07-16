Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Cavaliers in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers face off in the first semifinal game of the 2023 NBA Summer League Sunday. The Nets finished 3-1 in the main portion of the Summer League and advanced due to having the best point differential, while the Cavaliers were a perfect 4-0.

David Duke Jr. has been a great scoring presence for the Nets, while rookies Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson are both showing signs of improvement. Emoni Bates and Isaiah Mobley would be the players to spotlight for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 182.5.

Nets vs. Cavaliers, 4 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +3

These teams are fairly close on most metrics. Brooklyn averaged 96.5 points per game and had a point differential of 10, while Cleveland averaged 96.8 points per game and had a point differential of 13.5. The Cavaliers have been more efficient from the floor, but the Nets might have more versatility offensively with their personnel. Back Brooklyn to keep this close and even potentially win outright.

Over/Under: Over 182.5

Both the Nets and Cavaliers have been excellent offensive teams in Summer League play. It’s hard to see this game becoming a blowout and even then, this number is lower than most totals in Las Vegas. The over is the move on this one.