Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, July 16

Rise and shine, DFS players. It’s a full Sunday of MLB action, and the usual bevy of afternoon starts means you’ll need to get those lineups set earlier than usual. There are 10 games on the main slate at DraftKings DFS, getting underway at 1:35 p.m. ET. With plenty of options to choose from, here are three teams we recommend stacking this afternoon.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, July 16

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Elly De La Cruz ($6,200)

Jake Fraley ($4,700)

Joey Votto ($4,400)

TJ Friedl ($4,200)

The Reds bats have gone silent this weekend, with consecutive shutout losses that have dropped them behind the Brewers in the NL Central. Cincy needs a win on Sunday, and I’m betting they break out at the plate against Milwaukee righty Adrian Houser. The sinkerballer hardly ever misses bats (2nd-percentile whiff rate), and pitching to contact typically spells trouble in hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park. Houser also struggles against lefties, with batters hitting .289/.388/.470 off him with the platoon advantage. You know what De La Cruz is capable of at this point, and Houser is an ideal matchup for him given that his one weakness so far has been swing-and-miss. He’ll cost a pretty penny, but Fraley (.896 OPS against righties), Fraley (.809 OPS against righties) and Votto (.647 SLG against Houser lifetime) offer plenty of upside while also providing salary relief.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Miami Marlins

Adley Rutschman ($5,000)

Gunnar Henderson ($4,700)

Anthony Santander ($4,400)

Ryan O’Hearn ($3,400)

The O’s might have the single best matchup of today’s slate, facing off against Marlins righty Johnny Cueto in his first Major League appearance since the first week of the season. Cueto has been working his way back from multiple injuries, and his rehab stint has not been going well: The veteran has a 10.24 ERA in seven appearances across Double-A and Triple-A. There’s just not a ton of evidence that he’s ready to get big league hitters out right now, and Rutschman (.868 OPS over his last 10), Henderson (.844) and Santander (1.116) have been swinging hot bats of late and have the platoon advantage. O’Hearn is one of my favorite plays of the day, as he’s crushed righties to the tune of a .912 OPS and is slugging .607 over his last 10 games.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals

Josh Lowe ($4,900)

Yandy Diaz ($4,800)

Luke Raley ($4,300)

Brandon Lowe ($4,200)

Any way you slice it — a 52.3% hard-hit rate, .482 xSLG, .366 xwOBA, .297 xBA, a 92-mph average exit velocity — Royals righty Brady Singer has gotten hit about as hard as any starter in the Majors this year. The Rays have plenty of lefties who should thrive with the platoon advantage, including Raley (.927 OPS over his last 10 games) and Josh Lowe (.823 OPS against righties). Brandon Lowe is swinging the bat much better lately after a slow start, while Diaz is slated to return from the paternity list on Sunday and has multi-hit games in his last three starts.