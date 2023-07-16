Top fantasy baseball corner infield waiver pickups for Week 17

The second half is officially underway, which means it’s long past time to hold on to any illusions that you’re going to win your league with all of your brilliant draft picks intact. It’s time to throw out what you thought you knew around draft time and make adjustments. Time to decide whether you’re in it to win it this year, and what you might need to make that happen. Time to check narrative and sentiment at the door.

This is especially true at the corner infield spots, where injuries have felled several top options. That’s why we’re here to help, with four targets likely available in your league showing signs that they’re in for a strong finish.

Fantasy baseball waiver corner infield wire: Week 17

Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B, Oakland Athletics

Roster percentage: 4.4%

Without a ton to play for over the rest of the season, the A’s are getting a jump start on their youth movement. First up: Soderstrom, the team’s top prospect (and No. 33 overall, per MLB Pipeline), who got the call for his MLB debut over the weekend. He’s been on our radar for a while, and when you look at his Minor League numbers it’s not hard to see why: The 2020 first-round pick slashed .254/.303/.536 with 20 homers across 69 games at Triple-A this year. Swing-and-miss is a bit of an issue, but Soderstrom barrels up enough balls to keep his average out of the danger zone — and has enough pop to be a 20-homer hitter in the Majors, with catcher eligibility despite only playing their a couple of times a week. Plus, Oakland has no excuse not to give him as much playing time as they can down the stretch.

Oswald Peraza, SS/3B, New York Yankees

Roster percentage: 1.3%

Peraza was sensational in his first taste of the Majors last year, posting an .832 OPS across 18 games, but New York’s logjam of infielders — from Donaldson to Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu to former double-play partner Anthony Volpe — have blocked the former top-50 prospect from consistent playing time. With Josh Donaldson now on the IL for the foreseeable future with a calf strain, Peraza could finally get his chance, as he represents the team’s best chance at adding some badly-needed oomph and athleticism to the lineup. The 23-year-old has been tearing it up at Triple-A, hitting .261/.352/.495 with 12 homers and 11 steals across 45 games, and while he likely won’t hit for a ton of power in the Majors, he could be a nice source of average and speed.

Triston Casas, 1B, Boston Red Sox

Roster percentage: 27%

Casas has been quietly breaking out for a while now, but he turned it up to 11 this weekend with a homer in all three of Boston’s games against the Chicago Cubs. Casas is hitting .292/.333/.554 over his last 18 games, raising his season-long OPS up to .767 with a career-high line drive rate and top-of-the-scale exit velocities. The 6’5, 244-pounder has always hit the ball hard, but he’s hitting the ball in the air more than ever before, and the results speak for themselves. He should be snatched up immediately if you need a jolt of power in your lineup.

Jonathan Aranda, 1B/2B/3B, Tampa Bay Rays

Roster percentage: 0.5%

Aranda is an extremely Rays player, an unheralded utility man who can stand just about anywhere in the infield or outfield and has raked his way through every level of the Minors. He’s built like a fire hydrant, but he barreled up just about everything pitchers threw at him in 2022 and has continued doing so in Triple-A this year. Aranda slashed .342/.455/.589 with 16 homers in 71 games in the Minors, earning a call up to the Show this past week. Given how many of Tampa’s position players are either banged-up, struggling or both — and considering how well the lefty hits right-handed pitching — he should get plenty of opportunities for playing time. Think of him almost like the strong-side platoon version of teammates Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes.