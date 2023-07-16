When was the last time a tennis player completed the calendar Grand Slam?

Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the men’s tournament at Wimbledon on Sunday. If Djokovic wins, he would tie Roger Federer’s records of eight Wimbledon titles and five Wimbledon titles in a row. For the last half-decade, Djokovic has been the king of the grass. But after a win at both the Australian and French Opens earlier this year, there are even bigger things on the horizon for the Serbian player.

If Djokovic wins both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, he would achieve a calendar Grand Slam — winning all four major tournaments in a single calendar year. No one has achieved this since Steffi Graf pulled off the feat in 1980 (not even Serena Williams!).

Only five players in history have achieved the calendar Grand Slam: Graf, Margaret Court (1970), Rod Laver (1962, 1969), Maureen Connolly Brinker (1953), and Don Budge (1937). If he pulls it off, Djokovic will become the first male tennis player in over half a century to record a Calendar Slam.

He came close in 2021, winning the first three, but dropping the U.S. Open. This year, he has -195 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Wimbledon title over Alcaraz on Sunday. He already defeated Alcaraz in the French Open finals earlier this year. He is also the favorite to win the US Open in September, sitting at +110.