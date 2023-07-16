Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, July 16

Now three games into the second half, most teams’ aces have already thrown this weekend after the All-Star break layoff — making for a bit more perilous of a pitching situation on Sunday afternoon. Things thin out pretty quickly, and some of the handful of big names also run up against difficult matchups (Jesus Luzardo against the Orioles, Dylan Cease against the Braves, Justin Steele against the Red Sox).

Luckily, our starting pitcher rankings are here to help you sift through it all, with a breakdown of all the day’s arms and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, July 16

Pitchers to stream

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres — Lugo has been on a roll since coming off the IL in late June, posting a 2.05 ERA over his last four starts. His fastballs up, curveballs down approach works like a charm when he has his command going, and stands a good chance of navigating five or six solid innings against a Philadelphia Phillies lineup that’s been hot and cold — especially against righties — this season.

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — Oakland’s pitching staff has been historically bad this year, but they’d be even worse without the lefty Sears, who’s put up a 3.28 ERA going back to May 1. He’ll square off against a Minnesota Twins lineup that has the second-lowest wRC+ in baseball against southpaws this season, and Oakland Coliseum is among the most pitcher-friendly parks in the game.

Reese Olson, Detroit Tigers — Alex Faedo’s demotion has put Olson back in Detroit’s rotation, and he gets a cushy matchup on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park. Olson has had exactly one blow-up outing this year, and even that was pretty excusable given that it came against the Atlanta Braves’ Death Star of a lineup. Other than that, the rookie has gone at least five innings while allowing two or fewer runs — his slider is a legit weapon (.152 average against, 40.6% whiff rate) and should carry him to another quality outing.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, July 16.