 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, July 16

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Sunday, July 16.

By Chris Landers
Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Target Field on July 9, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Now three games into the second half, most teams’ aces have already thrown this weekend after the All-Star break layoff — making for a bit more perilous of a pitching situation on Sunday afternoon. Things thin out pretty quickly, and some of the handful of big names also run up against difficult matchups (Jesus Luzardo against the Orioles, Dylan Cease against the Braves, Justin Steele against the Red Sox).

Luckily, our starting pitcher rankings are here to help you sift through it all, with a breakdown of all the day’s arms and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, July 16

Pitchers to stream

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres — Lugo has been on a roll since coming off the IL in late June, posting a 2.05 ERA over his last four starts. His fastballs up, curveballs down approach works like a charm when he has his command going, and stands a good chance of navigating five or six solid innings against a Philadelphia Phillies lineup that’s been hot and cold — especially against righties — this season.

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — Oakland’s pitching staff has been historically bad this year, but they’d be even worse without the lefty Sears, who’s put up a 3.28 ERA going back to May 1. He’ll square off against a Minnesota Twins lineup that has the second-lowest wRC+ in baseball against southpaws this season, and Oakland Coliseum is among the most pitcher-friendly parks in the game.

Reese Olson, Detroit Tigers — Alex Faedo’s demotion has put Olson back in Detroit’s rotation, and he gets a cushy matchup on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park. Olson has had exactly one blow-up outing this year, and even that was pretty excusable given that it came against the Atlanta Braves’ Death Star of a lineup. Other than that, the rookie has gone at least five innings while allowing two or fewer runs — his slider is a legit weapon (.152 average against, 40.6% whiff rate) and should carry him to another quality outing.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, July 16.

Starting pitcher rankings 7/16

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Joe Ryan @ Athletics
2 Zack Wheeler vs. Padres
3 Gerrit Cole @ Rockies
4 Zach Eflin @ Royals
5 Jesus Luzardo @ Orioles
6 Bryce Miller vs. Tigers
Strong plays
7 Justin Steele vs. Red Sox
8 Kyle Bradish vs. Marlins
9 Bobby Miller @ Mets
10 Dylan Cease @ Braves
11 Max Scherzer vs. Mets
12 Jack Flaherty vs. Nationals
13 Seth Lugo @ Phillies
Questionable
14 JP Sears vs. Twins
15 Josiah Gray @ Cardinals
16 Reese Olson @ Mariners
17 Alex Wood @ Pirates
18 Cristian Javier @ Angels
19 Kutter Crawford @ Cubs
20 Yusei Kikuchi vs. Diamondbacks
21 Tanner Bibee @ Rangers
Don't do it
22 Osvaldo Bido vs. Giants
23 Martin Perez vs. Guardians
24 Kolby Allard vs. White Sox
25 Chase Anderson vs. Yankees
26 Ben Lively vs. Brewers
27 Tyler Anderson vs. Astros
28 Adrian Houser @ Reds
29 Tommy Henry @ Blue Jays
30 Jordan Lyles vs. Rays

More From DraftKings Network