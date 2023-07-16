How much will the winner of the Barbasol Championship receive in 2023

The polite term the PGA TOUR uses for the Barbasol Championship is “additional event.” But it basically means all the stars and best players that have TOUR status are playing somewhere else that weekend. And for this week and next with the 2023 Barbasol Championship and next week’s Barracuda Championship, most of the spotlight will be on the Scottish Open and Open Championship instead.

But that doesn’t mean the TOUR members playing at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky this weekend don’t have a lot on the line: There are 300 FedEx Cup Points available to the winner, a bit less than the 500 given to a regular “full field” event like the Scottish Open, as points for all players that make the cut are reduced as well. But the winner does receive a full exemption on TOUR through the end of the 2025 season, but not the usual 2024 Masters and PGA Championship slot given to full field winners.

And for players on the bubble for the Top 125 to keep their status for next season, or in search of the Top 70 to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs, these next two weeks are just as important as any on the calendar. It’s why a full field of 156 put the peg in the ground this week in Kentucky.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Barbasol Championship.