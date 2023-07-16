 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How much will the winner of the Barbasol Championship receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners' share for the 2023 Barbasol Championship, taking place in Kentucky.

By DKNetworkStaff
Trey Mullinax holds the Barbasol Championship trophy after the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The polite term the PGA TOUR uses for the Barbasol Championship is “additional event.” But it basically means all the stars and best players that have TOUR status are playing somewhere else that weekend. And for this week and next with the 2023 Barbasol Championship and next week’s Barracuda Championship, most of the spotlight will be on the Scottish Open and Open Championship instead.

But that doesn’t mean the TOUR members playing at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky this weekend don’t have a lot on the line: There are 300 FedEx Cup Points available to the winner, a bit less than the 500 given to a regular “full field” event like the Scottish Open, as points for all players that make the cut are reduced as well. But the winner does receive a full exemption on TOUR through the end of the 2025 season, but not the usual 2024 Masters and PGA Championship slot given to full field winners.

And for players on the bubble for the Top 125 to keep their status for next season, or in search of the Top 70 to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs, these next two weeks are just as important as any on the calendar. It’s why a full field of 156 put the peg in the ground this week in Kentucky.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

2023 Barbasol Championship Prize Money

Total Prize Money $3,800,000
Total Prize Money $3,800,000
1st $684,000
2nd $414,200
3rd $231,420
4th $186,200
5th $155,800
6th $137,750
7th $128,250
8th $118,750
9th $111,150
10th $103,550
11th $95,950
12th $88,350
13th $80,750
14th $73,150
15th $69,350
16th $65,550
17th $61,750
18th $57,950
19th $54,150
20th $50,350
21st $46,550
22nd $42,750
23rd $39,710
24th $36,670
25th $33,630
26th $30,590
27th $29,450
28th $28,310
29th $27,170
30th $26,030
31st $24,890
32nd $23,750
33rd $22,610
34th $21,660
35th $20,710
36th $19,760
37th $18,810
38th $18,050
39th $17,290
40th $16,530
41st $15,770
42nd $15,010
43rd $14,250
44th $13,490
45th $12,730
46th $11,970
47th $11,210
48th $10,602
49th $10,070
50th $9,766
51st $9,538
52nd $9,310
53rd $9,158
54th $9,006
55th $8,930
56th $8,854
57th $8,778
58th $8,702
59th $8,626
60th $8,550
61st $8,474
62nd $8,398
63rd $8,322
64th $8,246
65th $8,170

More From DraftKings Network