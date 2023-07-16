Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Rangers on Sunday, July 16

The Texas Rangers look to get their second half started off with a sweep of their weekend set with the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch for Sunday’s finale is set for 2:35 p.m. ET. Rookie Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.34 ERA) gets the ball for Cleveland, while Texas gives the ball to veteran lefty Martin Perez (7-3, 4.81).

The Rangers enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Guardians at +115. The run total is set at 9.

Guardians-Rangers picks: Sunday, July 16

Injury report

Guardians

Out: SP Triston McKenzie (elbow), SP Cal Quantrill (shoulder)

Rangers

Out: RP Brett Martin (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Tanner Bibee vs. Martin Perez

Bibee has been on a roll of late, with just two earned runs allowed with 20 strikeouts over 16.2 innings across his last three starts. The rookie has been a model of consistency in his first Major League season, failing to go at least five innings and allowing more than three runs just twice in 13 outings. With four solid pitches in his fastball, slider, curveball and change — all of which he can command and throw in any count — the righty has all the tools to navigate lineups multiple times.

Perez is trending in the opposite direction, coming off of a disastrous start before the All-Star break in which he allowed six runs on six hits and two walks in just 1.1 innings against the Houston Astros. It was so rough that the team had to address concerns that Perez was trying to pitch through an injury, but after a week-plus of rest, he’ll be back on the mound on Sunday. He’d posted three consecutive quality starts before that outing, and when he’s on he uses he changeup and cutter to force lots of quick, easy outs.

Over/Under pick

The first two games have seen totals of 16 and 2, and I’m betting we’ll see something closer to the latter on Sunday. Bibee is on a roll and has the goods to navigate this dangerous Rangers lineup, and while Perez was awful last time out, this Guardians lineup isn’t scaring anybody right now — they’re 22nd in team OPS since the start of July and just 26th overall this season.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

Cleveland needs a win to keep pace with the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central race, and I’ll take plus odds on them getting it done on Sunday. They have an enormous advantage on the mound in this game, and while Texas’ lineup is much deeper, Perez isn’t inspiring confidence right now — especially not enough to back him as a favorite.

Pick: Guardians