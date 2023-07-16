Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Mets on Sunday, July 16

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 16. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers, and Max Scherzer (8-3, 4.31 ERA) will pitch for the Mets.

New York is the -130 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles coming in at +110. The total is set at 9.

Dodgers-Mets picks: Sunday, July 16

Injury report

Los Angeles Dodgers

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), UTIL Chris Taylor (knee), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Shelby Miller (neck), RP Daniel Hudson (knee),

New York Mets

Day to day: OF Tommy Pham (groin)

Out: SP Jose Quintana (ribs), RP Edwin Uceta (knee), OF Tim Locastro (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Bobby Miller vs. Max Scherzer

Miller has not been looking good on the mound as of late. Although after a brutal two-game stretch in which he allowed 13 earned runs in 9.2 innings, he has looked somewhat better in his last two starts. Over those 11.1 innings, he has conceded seven earned runs and recorded 11 strikeouts. Still, he needs to keep moving in that direction for any hope of a win.

Scherzer hasn’t had the most auspicious start to July, either. Before the All-Star break, he conceded nine runs in 11 innings over two starts. His strikeout numbers remain up — the future Hall of Famer has recorded 16 in that time frame — but his 4.25 June ERA is not the Scherzer we’re used to.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were both 6 — the Mets have managed just a single run over the last two games. If they can step things up today against Miller, which they should be able to at Citi, we can expect a higher-scoring game. Scherzer continues to give up home runs.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers have taken the first two, and the Mets have strung together a single run at home over two games. While Scherzer hasn’t looked up to form lately, having him on the mound at home against a struggling rookie is a positive for the Mets. They should be able to avoid the sweep if they can take advantage of Miller early.

Pick: Mets