Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays on Sunday, July 16

The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. It’ll be a battle of lefties on the mound, as Tommy Henry (5-1, 3.75 ERA) goes for the Diamondbacks while Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.24 ERA) gets the nod for the Jays.

Toronto is the -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona coming in at +140. The total is set at 9.

Diamondbacks-Blue Jays picks: Sunday, July 16

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Drey Jameson (elbow), SP Merrill Kelly (leg), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder)

Blue Jays

Out: RP Adam Cimber (shoulder), SP Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Tommy Henry vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Henry has looked very solid on the mound in his last four starts, consistently lowering his ERA with two single-run outings of five innings or more plus a six-inning start against the Mets in which he allowed zero earned runs. However, he did struggle with command in his latest start, recording four walks and just two strikeouts

Kikuchi was struggling in July ahead of the All-Star break. Over 9.1 innings pitched in two starts at the beginning of the month, he allowed nine earned runs, including two home runs, and recorded 11 strikeouts. However, he recorded a 2.28 ERA over the month of June.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 9 and 7. With the Diamondbacks off to a mediocre start at the plate in July and Henry limiting the Blue Jays’ stronger lineup, I think we’re going to continue to see this downward trend.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays won the first two games, but going up against Henry might limit their batting lineup. Kikuchi comes in rested after the break, but will desperately need to get back on track after the disastrous start to July. The Diamondbacks will need to step up at the plate, but they can take this one on the road to avoid a sweep.

Pick: Diamondbacks