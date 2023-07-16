Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Orioles on Sunday, July 16

The Miami Marlins take on the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Reliever Steven Okert will serve as the opener for the Marlins before likely giving way to veteran Johnny Cueto, while righty Kyle Bradish (5-4, 3.32 ERA) will pitch for the Orioles.

Baltimore is the -170 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Miami coming in at +145. The total is set at 8.5.

Marlins-Orioles picks: Sunday, July 16

Injury report

Marlins

Out: SP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement), OF Avisail Garcia (left back tightness), RP Matt Barnes (left hip impingement), OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left oblique strain), OF Jonathan Davis (right knee strain)

Orioles

Out: RP Cionel Perez (left forearm soreness), SP Keegan Akin (lower back discomfort), RP Austin Voth (right elbow discomfort), RP Dillon Tate (right elbow flexor strain), RP Mychal Givens (right shoulder inflammation), SP John Means (Tommy John surgery)

Starting pitchers

Steven Okert vs. Kyle Bradish

Okert has not started a single game this season, so we can expect this game to be a bullpen effort on the mound. The Marlins’ bullpen has an ERA of 4.15. Okert allowed one earned run in 5.1 innings pitched in June.

Bradish had a strong end to his June and an excellent start to his July ahead of the All-Star break. In two starts and 12 innings this month, Bradish has allowed just a single earned run in the form of a Twins homer. He has recorded 12 strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 7 and 11. The Orioles have been easily grabbing runs against Miami’s pitching staff, and should be able to continue doing so today. The Marlins could struggle against Bradish, though, making me lean toward the under.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Orioles took each of the first two games, and should be able to take this last one for a full home sweep. While the Marlins have been a fun surprise, they’re outmatched here. Bradish has been fantastic at home this season and comes into this game with some good momentum. The Marlins’ bullpen has been fine, but not great, this season. Count on Baltimore here.

Pick: Orioles