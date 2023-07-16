Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Braves on Sunday, July 16

The Chicago White Sox take on the Atlanta Braves in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.30 ERA) will take the mound for the White Sox, while lefty Kolby Allard (0-0, 4.22 ERA) will pitch for the Braves.

Atlanta is the -180 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago coming in at +155. The total is set at 9.5.

White Sox-Braves picks: Sunday, July 16

Injury report

White Sox

Out: RP Liam Hendriks (elbow), SP Mike Clevinger (biceps), RP Joe Kelly (elbow), 3B Yoan Moncada (back), RP Garrett Crochet (shoulder)

Braves

Out: RP Jesse Chavez (shin), SP Max Fried (forearm), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), OF Ehire Adrianza (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Dylan Cease vs. Kolby Allard

Cease had an excellent June that saw him allow just seven runs over 28.2 innings pitched, bringing his ERA for the month to 2.20. However, his start to July before the All-Star break was not as promising. Over 11.1 innings pitched in two starts, he has already conceded eight earned runs.

Allard has pitched in just three games so far this season, filling the gaps in Atlanta’s injury-depleted rotation. In 10.2 innings, he has let up five earned runs and recorded 12 strikeouts with three walks.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 9 and 11. With a struggling Cease on the mound for the White Sox, I think the Braves will light this one up. Allard is still figuring things out this season, as well, and the righty-heavy Chicago lineup should be in position to capitalize.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Braves took the first game, and the White Sox came through on the road to win the second. Cease has not looked solid on the mound this month, and going up against this Braves batting lineup, I don’t like his odds. Allard has succeeded against the White Sox in previous seasons, and I’m more confident in Atlanta’s offense.

Pick: Braves