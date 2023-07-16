Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Phillies on Sunday, July 17

The San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of a four-game series on Sunday, July 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.39 ERA) will take the mound for the Padres, and Zack Wheeler (7-4, 4.05 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies.

Philly is the -150 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with San Diego coming in at +130. The total is set at 9.

Padres-Phillies picks: Sunday, July 17

Injury report

Padres

Out: RP Steven Wilson (right pectoral strain), OF Preston Tucker (right foot plantar fascitis), SP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation), RP Drew Carlton (right elbow inflammation), RP Reiss Knehr (right elbow strain)

Phillies

Out: INF Josh Harrison (right wrist contusion), RP Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation), Seranthony Dominquez (left oblique strain)

Starting pitchers

Seth Lugo vs. Zack Wheeler

Lugo only has seven starts under his belt this season after suffering a calf injury in May. He pitched well in his last two starts before the All-Star break, conceding just one run over six innings against the Angels, before firing six shutout innings against the Reds last time out.

Wheeler struggled a bit before the All-Star break. In 11 innings pitched in July, he allowed seven earned runs, including two home runs. His ERA recently crept above 4.00, helped on by a tough outing against the Mets at the end of June.

Over/Under pick

This has been a very high-scoring series, with the previous three totals coming in at 11, 10, and 13. The Padres should be able to catch Wheeler on his heels, and while Lugo has had a strong start to the season, the Phillies’ batting lineup has been red-hot this series.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Padres took the first game, with the Phillies taking the next two. Lugo has been looking significantly better than Wheeler this month, and the Padres haven’t had trouble getting runs this series — they’ve had trouble keeping opposing teams off the scoreboard. I think San Diego evens it out on the road.

Pick: Padres