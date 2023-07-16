How much prize money to winner of Wimbledon men’s tournaments

The 2023 Wimbledon tournament wraps up on Sunday with a pair of finals. The men’s singles final will get started at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and the women’s doubles final will get started after the conclusion of the men’s final and the award ceremony.

The tournament is handing out £16,077,000 in prize money to the men’s singles field, with the winner taking home £2.35 million and the runner-up taking home $1.175 million.. #1 seed Carlos Alcaraz and #2 seed Novak Djokovic are facing off on Centre Court on Sunday morning. Djokovic is a -180 favorite to win his fifth straight Wimbledon title and Alcaraz is a +150 underdog to win his first Wimbledon title at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The men’s doubles field awarded £2,582,000 to the competitors, with the winner taking home £600,000 and the runner-up taking home $300,000. The top seeded team in the tournament, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski beat the No. 15 seeded team of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in straight sets.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.

Singles players

Winner: £2,350,000

Runner-Up: £1,175,000

Semifinalist: £ 600,000

Quarterfinalist: £340,000

Round of 16: £207,000

Round of 32: £131,000

Round of 64: £85,000

Round of 128: £55,000

Singles qualifying

Third round: £36,000

Second round: £21,750

First round: £12,750

Wheelchair

Winner: £60,000

Runner-Up: £31,000

Semifinalist: £21,000

Quarterfinalist: £14,500

Quad wheelchair

Winner: £60,000

Runner-Up: £31,000

Semifinalist: £21,000

Quarterfinalist: £14,500

Doubles teams

Men

Winner: £600,000

Runner-Up: £300,000

Semifinalist: £150,000

Quarterfinalist: £75,000

Third round: £36,250

Second round: £22,000

1st round: £13,750

Mixed

Winner: £128,000

Runner-Up: £64,000

Semifinalist: £32,000

Quarterfinalist: £16,500

Second round: £7,750

First round: £4,000

Wheelchair

Winner: £26,000

Runner-Up: £13,000

Semifinalist: £8,000

Quad wheelchair

Winner: £26,000

Runner-Up: £13,000

Semifinalist: £8,000