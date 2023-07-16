How much prize money to winner of Wimbledon men’s tournaments

The 2023 Wimbledon tournament wraps up on Sunday with a pair of finals. The men’s singles final will get started at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and the women’s doubles final will get started after the conclusion of the men’s final and the award ceremony.
The tournament is handing out £16,077,000 in prize money to the men’s singles field, with the winner taking home £2.35 million and the runner-up taking home $1.175 million.. #1 seed Carlos Alcaraz and #2 seed Novak Djokovic are facing off on Centre Court on Sunday morning. Djokovic is a -180 favorite to win his fifth straight Wimbledon title and Alcaraz is a +150 underdog to win his first Wimbledon title at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The men’s doubles field awarded £2,582,000 to the competitors, with the winner taking home £600,000 and the runner-up taking home $300,000. The top seeded team in the tournament, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski beat the No. 15 seeded team of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in straight sets.
Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.
Singles players
Winner: £2,350,000
Runner-Up: £1,175,000
Semifinalist: £ 600,000
Quarterfinalist: £340,000
Round of 16: £207,000
Round of 32: £131,000
Round of 64: £85,000
Round of 128: £55,000
Singles qualifying
Third round: £36,000
Second round: £21,750
First round: £12,750
Wheelchair
Winner: £60,000
Runner-Up: £31,000
Semifinalist: £21,000
Quarterfinalist: £14,500
Quad wheelchair
Winner: £60,000
Runner-Up: £31,000
Semifinalist: £21,000
Quarterfinalist: £14,500
Doubles teams
Men
Winner: £600,000
Runner-Up: £300,000
Semifinalist: £150,000
Quarterfinalist: £75,000
Third round: £36,250
Second round: £22,000
1st round: £13,750
Mixed
Winner: £128,000
Runner-Up: £64,000
Semifinalist: £32,000
Quarterfinalist: £16,500
Second round: £7,750
First round: £4,000
Wheelchair
Winner: £26,000
Runner-Up: £13,000
Semifinalist: £8,000
Quad wheelchair
Winner: £26,000
Runner-Up: £13,000
Semifinalist: £8,000