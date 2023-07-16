 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much prize money to winner of Wimbledon men’s tournaments

Wimbledon is handing out £2.35 million to the men’s singles winner and £600,000 to the men’s doubles winners this year.

By David Fucillo
A poster showing a picture of Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is seen during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 2023 Wimbledon tournament wraps up on Sunday with a pair of finals. The men’s singles final will get started at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and the women’s doubles final will get started after the conclusion of the men’s final and the award ceremony.

The tournament is handing out £16,077,000 in prize money to the men’s singles field, with the winner taking home £2.35 million and the runner-up taking home $1.175 million.. #1 seed Carlos Alcaraz and #2 seed Novak Djokovic are facing off on Centre Court on Sunday morning. Djokovic is a -180 favorite to win his fifth straight Wimbledon title and Alcaraz is a +150 underdog to win his first Wimbledon title at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The men’s doubles field awarded £2,582,000 to the competitors, with the winner taking home £600,000 and the runner-up taking home $300,000. The top seeded team in the tournament, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski beat the No. 15 seeded team of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in straight sets.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. All players — men and women — receive the same pay.

Singles players

Winner: £2,350,000
Runner-Up: £1,175,000
Semifinalist: £ 600,000
Quarterfinalist: £340,000
Round of 16: £207,000
Round of 32: £131,000
Round of 64: £85,000
Round of 128: £55,000

Singles qualifying

Third round: £36,000
Second round: £21,750
First round: £12,750

Wheelchair

Winner: £60,000
Runner-Up: £31,000
Semifinalist: £21,000
Quarterfinalist: £14,500

Quad wheelchair

Winner: £60,000
Runner-Up: £31,000
Semifinalist: £21,000
Quarterfinalist: £14,500

Doubles teams

Men

Winner: £600,000
Runner-Up: £300,000
Semifinalist: £150,000
Quarterfinalist: £75,000
Third round: £36,250
Second round: £22,000
1st round: £13,750

Mixed

Winner: £128,000
Runner-Up: £64,000
Semifinalist: £32,000
Quarterfinalist: £16,500
Second round: £7,750
First round: £4,000

Wheelchair

Winner: £26,000
Runner-Up: £13,000
Semifinalist: £8,000

Quad wheelchair

Winner: £26,000
Runner-Up: £13,000
Semifinalist: £8,000

