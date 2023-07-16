Who won the men’s title at Wimbledon last year?

The Wimbledon men’s singles final will see Novak Djokovic take on Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, July 16. Before the 2023 champion is decided, we take a look back to 2022.

Who won the men’s 2022 Wimbledon title?

Novak Djokovic, one of two finalists this year, won the title in 2022 in four sets over Nick Kyrgios. In fact, Djokovic has been the reigning champion at Wimbledon since 2018. For four years in a row (except 2020, during which Wimbledon was canceled), Djokovic has prevailed on the grass courts in London.

He defeated Kevin Anderson, Roger Federer, and Matteo Berrettini in the years before taking down Kyrgios. Federer was the only one to take the Serb to the full five sets.

Djokovic entered this year as the favorite to win it all, and has easily taken down opponent after opponent. He beat No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals and No. 8 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals to reach the last Sunday yet again.

A win here would be record-tying for Djokovic. He also won Wimbledon in 2011, 2014, and 2015, and eight titles would place him alongside Roger Federer on the historical leaderboard. Federer went on a winning streak from 2003 to 2007, and won again in 2009, 2012, and 2017.

A fifth win in a row for Djokovic would also tie Federer’s record of most Wimbledon titles in consecutive years.