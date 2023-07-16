Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz: How to watch men’s singles final on Sunday, July 16

The final round for the men’s singles draw at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships is set for Sunday, July 16 as No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 2 Novak Djokovic. The match will begin at 9 a.m. ET and air on ESPN.

Djokovic enters the final as the four-time defending champion of the tournament and a win would tie him with Roger Federer for most Wimbledon titles all-time at eight. A victory would also extend his record number of career Grand Slam titles to 24. Djokovic knocked off a pair of top 10 opponents this week to reach this point, downing No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals before defeating No. 8 Jannik Sinner in straight sets during the semifinals on Friday.

Alcaraz has made it to his second career Grand Slam final and will try to go 2-2 after winning last year’s US Open. The world’s top-ranked player cruised to a pair of victories this week to reach this point, knocking off No. 6 Holger Rune in straight sets in the quarterfinals before doing the same to No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Friday.

These two competitors have faced each other just twice and each owns a victory over the other. Alcaraz knocked off Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open last May, winning the tournament a few days later. Djokovic then defeated Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open last month en route to winning that tournament.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Men’s schedule

Date: Sunday, July 16

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Wimbledon odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Djokovic -195

Alcaraz +160

Total games

Over 40.5 -120

Under 40.5 +100

Over 41.5 -105

Under 41.5 -120

Any set to finish 6-0

Yes +1100

No -6000