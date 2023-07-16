When was the last time Panama won the Gold Cup? How many times have they won?

Panama is heading to the CONCACAF Gold Cup final for the first time in 10 years after defying the odds to eliminate the United States in the semifinal round on Wednesday. They’ll face off against Mexico in the final on Sunday, July 16, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Panamanians have never won a Gold Cup title, though they’ve made it to the final twice before. Their first appearance in the final came in 2005 after they got past invitees South Africa and Colombia in the quarters and semis, but fell to the United States via a penalty shootout in the final match. They would make it back to the final eight years later, but again fell to the Americans 1-0 to finish as runners-up for the second time.

Now another 10 years later, Los Canaleros find themselves in position to win a title, but it’ll be a challenge. Mexico come in as the most decorated team in Gold Cup history with eight championships to their name while riding a hot streak throughout the tournament, outscoring their opponents 12-2 so far this year.

Panama had a great showing this time around, though, finishing on top of Group C followed by a 4-0 win over Qatar in the quarters and the huge upset over the Americans in the semifinals. They’re led by Ismael Diaz, who has four goals and one assist through the tournament, including a hat-trick against Qatar in their first knockout match.