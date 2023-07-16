When was the last time Mexico won the Gold Cup? How many times have they won?

Mexico is back in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final after taking down Jamaica 3-0 in their semifinal matchup on Wednesday night. They’ll face off against Panama on Sunday, July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET as they return to the final for the third consecutive time.

Mexico’s last Gold Cup championship came in 2019 when they defeated the United States by a score of 1-0 in the final. El Tri didn’t have the easiest time in the knockout round that year as they squeaked by Costa Rica in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout. They followed that up with a 1-0 win in extra time over Haiti in the semifinals before being crowned the champions with their narrow win over the USMNT in the final. Raul Jimenez was awarded the Golden Ball while longtime goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was handed the Golden Glove.

2019 marked El Tri’s eighth Gold Cup championship, and their first since 2015 as they’d traded off titles with the Americans fairly consistently. Since the championship switched to the Gold Cup format in 1991, Mexico took home eight of those trophies with their first coming in 1993 with a win over the USA. They’d also won three CONCACAF championships prior to the Gold Cup era as well, taking home the title in 1965, 1971, and 1977.

Jaime Lozano’s side will look to further cement themselves as the most successful team in CONCACAF history with a ninth championship on Sunday, widening the gap between themselves and the USMNT, who have seven titles.