How to watch Mexico vs. Panama in 2023 Gold Cup final on TV and live stream

Eight-time champions Mexico will face off against Panama in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday evening. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as Panama hopes to win their first-ever Gold Cup title with another upset over a top team. You can catch all the action on FOX, or via livestream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

Mexico vs. Panama

Date: Sunday, July 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: FOX Sports App, fuboTV

Mexico cruised past Jamaica in their semifinal matchup with a 3-0 final score to advance to their 12th Gold Cup final. El Tri has been on top of their game recently, and aside from a 1-0 loss to Qatar in the group stage after they’d already clinched a knockout round spot, they’ve been outplaying opponents on every occasion. Jaime Lozano’s side cruised past Honduras and Haiti in the group stage, followed by a defeat of Costa Rica in the quarterfinal matchup. Overall, they’ve outscored their opponents 12-2 during this Gold Cup run and are the heavy favorites to take home the title this year.

Panama is back in the Gold Cup final for the first time since 2013, making just their third appearance here as they look to take down a very good El Tri side. Los Canaleros pulled off a huge upset over the United States in their semifinal matchup, deadlocked at one apiece after extra time but winning the penalty shootout that followed. They’ll hope to log one more big upset as they seek their first-ever Gold Cup title, although it’ll be anything but easy as they face off against one of the best teams in CONCACAF.