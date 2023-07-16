NASCAR starting lineup: How Crayon 301 odds moved after Christopher Bell claimed New Hampshire pole

Race day update: The Crayon 301 has been postponed due to inclement weather in New Hampshire. The race will now take place on Monday at 12 p.m. ET. It will air on USA Network.

NEWS: Sunday's #Crayon301 at @NHMS has been postponed due to weather.



The race will take place Monday, July 17 at 12 PM ET on USA Network, PRN and @SiriusXMNASCAR Radio. pic.twitter.com/nBbV9OdHng — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 16, 2023

NASCAR wraps up its weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the Crayon 301 on Sunday. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET in Loudon and the race will air on USA Network.

Christopher Bell claimed pole position during Saturday qualifying. Martin Truex, Jr. finished second in qualifying and will join him on the front row. A year ago, Truex claimed the pole before finishing fourth, while Bell started fifth and claimed the checkered flag at the end of the race.

Bell opened as the favorite ahead of qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. His odds improved to +380 after he claimed the pole. Truex opened with +650 odds but has improved to favorite on race day with +330 odds. Kevin Harvick is starting 13th but has the next best odds at +900. Notable odds on the back end include Ross Chastain, who is starting 31st but is +2800 to win, and Ty Gibbs, who is starting at the back of the pack but is +3500 to win.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s Crayon 301 race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.