NASCAR starting lineup: How Crayon 301 odds moved after Christopher Bell claimed New Hampshire pole

Christopher Bell claimed the pole as he looks to win his second straight race in Loudon.

By David Fucillo Updated
A general view of of spotters during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 14, 2023 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Race day update: The Crayon 301 has been postponed due to inclement weather in New Hampshire. The race will now take place on Monday at 12 p.m. ET. It will air on USA Network.

NASCAR wraps up its weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the Crayon 301 on Sunday. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET in Loudon and the race will air on USA Network.

Christopher Bell claimed pole position during Saturday qualifying. Martin Truex, Jr. finished second in qualifying and will join him on the front row. A year ago, Truex claimed the pole before finishing fourth, while Bell started fifth and claimed the checkered flag at the end of the race.

Bell opened as the favorite ahead of qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. His odds improved to +380 after he claimed the pole. Truex opened with +650 odds but has improved to favorite on race day with +330 odds. Kevin Harvick is starting 13th but has the next best odds at +900. Notable odds on the back end include Ross Chastain, who is starting 31st but is +2800 to win, and Ty Gibbs, who is starting at the back of the pack but is +3500 to win.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s Crayon 301 race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 Crayon 301 starting lineup + odds movement

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Christopher Bell 20 +380 +550
2 Martin Truex Jr 19 +330 +650
3 Aric Almirola 10 +2200 +2200
4 Joey Logano 22 +1300 +1600
5 Ryan Blaney 12 +1100 +1500
6 Tyler Reddick 45 +2000 +1800
7 William Byron 24 +1200 +1200
8 Bubba Wallace 23 +3000 +2800
9 Brad Keselowski 6 +2200 +2200
10 Kyle Busch 8 +1600 +900
11 Austin Dillon 3 +10000 +10000
12 Daniel Suarez 99 +6500 +3500
13 Kevin Harvick 4 +900 +900
14 A.J. Allmendinger 16 +6500 +10000
15 Kyle Larson 5 +1500 +1000
16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 +25000 +25000
17 Michael McDowell 34 +8000 +25000
18 Chase Elliott 9 +2500 +1100
19 Justin Haley 31 +8000 +25000
20 Denny Hamlin 11 +1100 +700
21 Ryan Preece 41 +6000 +5500
22 Austin Cindric 2 +10000 +15000
23 Todd Gilliland 38 +40000 +50000
24 Corey LaJoie 7 +40000 +50000
25 Alex Bowman 48 +8000 +4500
26 Chris Buescher 17 +10000 +9000
27 Chase Briscoe 14 +15000 +7000
28 Harrison Burton 21 +30000 +30000
29 Noah Gragson 42 +40000 +50000
30 Erik Jones 43 +15000 +10000
31 Ross Chastain 1 +2800 +1800
32 B.J. McLeod 78 +50000 +100000
33 Ryan Newman 15 +8000 +100000
34 Cole Custer 51 +50000 +50000
35 Ty Dillon 77 +50000 +100000
36 Ty Gibbs 54 +3500 +5000

