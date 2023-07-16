How to watch NASCAR’s Crayon 301 via live stream

Sunday update: The Crayon 301 has been postponed due to inclement weather in New Hampshire. The race will now take place on Monday at 12 p.m. ET. It will air on USA Network.

NEWS: Sunday's #Crayon301 at @NHMS has been postponed due to weather.



The race will take place Monday, July 17 at 12 PM ET on USA Network, PRN and @SiriusXMNASCAR Radio. pic.twitter.com/nBbV9OdHng — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 16, 2023

The next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Crayon 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 16. The race will get started at 2:30 p.m. ET in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Bell opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds to win. Martin Truex, Jr. follows at +650, Denny Hamlin is +700, and Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are both +900. Almirola is +2200 to win.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports or through one of their apps. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Crayon 301 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 16th

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

