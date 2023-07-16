 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Crayon 301 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By Nick Simon Updated
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Sunday update: The Crayon 301 has been postponed due to inclement weather in New Hampshire. The race will now take place on Monday at 12 p.m. ET. It will air on USA Network.

The next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Crayon 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 16. The race will get started at 2:30 p.m. ET in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Bell opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds to win. Martin Truex, Jr. follows at +650, Denny Hamlin is +700, and Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are both +900. Almirola is +2200 to win.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports or through one of their apps. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Crayon 301 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 16th
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup

2023 Crayon 301 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Martin Truex Jr 19
3 Aric Almirola 10
4 Joey Logano 22
5 Ryan Blaney 12
6 Tyler Reddick 45
7 William Byron 24
8 Bubba Wallace 23
9 Brad Keselowski 6
10 Kyle Busch 8
11 Austin Dillon 3
12 Daniel Suarez 99
13 Kevin Harvick 4
14 A.J. Allmendinger 16
15 Kyle Larson 5
16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
17 Michael McDowell 34
18 Chase Elliott 9
19 Justin Haley 31
20 Denny Hamlin 11
21 Ryan Preece 41
22 Austin Cindric 2
23 Todd Gilliland 38
24 Corey LaJoie 7
25 Alex Bowman 48
26 Chris Buescher 17
27 Chase Briscoe 14
28 Harrison Burton 21
29 Noah Gragson 42
30 Erik Jones 43
31 Ross Chastain 1
32 B.J. McLeod 78
33 Ryan Newman 15
34 Cole Custer 51
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Ty Gibbs 54

