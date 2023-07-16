 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Crayon 301 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Crayon 301 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Nick Simon Updated
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Sunday update: The Crayon 301 has been postponed due to inclement weather in New Hampshire. The race will now take place on Monday at 12 p.m. ET. It will air on USA Network.

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 16 with the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 301 laps and usually lasts around three hours

The last few races have gone over the three-hour mark with the 2021 race clocking in at 3:07.52 and the 2022 race clocking in at 3:14.45. Aric Almirola won the event in 2021 and Christopher Bell won the event in 2022.

Bell opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds to win. Martin Truex, Jr. follows at +650, Denny Hamlin is +700, and Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are both +900. Almirola is +2200 to win.

2023 Crayon 301 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #

1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Martin Truex Jr 19
3 Aric Almirola 10
4 Joey Logano 22
5 Ryan Blaney 12
6 Tyler Reddick 45
7 William Byron 24
8 Bubba Wallace 23
9 Brad Keselowski 6
10 Kyle Busch 8
11 Austin Dillon 3
12 Daniel Suarez 99
13 Kevin Harvick 4
14 A.J. Allmendinger 16
15 Kyle Larson 5
16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
17 Michael McDowell 34
18 Chase Elliott 9
19 Justin Haley 31
20 Denny Hamlin 11
21 Ryan Preece 41
22 Austin Cindric 2
23 Todd Gilliland 38
24 Corey LaJoie 7
25 Alex Bowman 48
26 Chris Buescher 17
27 Chase Briscoe 14
28 Harrison Burton 21
29 Noah Gragson 42
30 Erik Jones 43
31 Ross Chastain 1
32 B.J. McLeod 78
33 Ryan Newman 15
34 Cole Custer 51
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Ty Gibbs 54

