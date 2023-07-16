What time is the 2023 Crayon 301 and how long will the race last?

Sunday update: The Crayon 301 has been postponed due to inclement weather in New Hampshire. The race will now take place on Monday at 12 p.m. ET. It will air on USA Network.

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 16 with the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 301 laps and usually lasts around three hours

The last few races have gone over the three-hour mark with the 2021 race clocking in at 3:07.52 and the 2022 race clocking in at 3:14.45. Aric Almirola won the event in 2021 and Christopher Bell won the event in 2022.

Bell opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds to win. Martin Truex, Jr. follows at +650, Denny Hamlin is +700, and Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are both +900. Almirola is +2200 to win.