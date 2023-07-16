 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Genesis Scottish Open receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Genesis Scottish Open, taking place in North Berwick, Scotland in 2023.

By DKNetworkStaff
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 18th green during Day Three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 15, 2023 in United Kingdom. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Scottish Open is a unique event in professional golf in that’s it’s co-sanctioned by both the PGA TOUR as well as the DP World Tour. So members of both circuits that make the weekend will receive dollars and points that count towards status on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

It also means a slightly altered payout structure: The winner of a standard PGA TOUR event gets 18% of the total prize pool, but this week that’s down just a smidge to 17.5%. There are 500 FedExCup points on offer for the statesiders, as well as a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship as well as the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January. And if a DP World Tour members takes home the trophy, they’ll be exempt on the PGA TOUR through the end of the 2025 season just like a PGA TOUR member would be.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

2023 Scottish Open Prize Money

Total Prize Money $9,000,000
1st $1,575,000
2nd $985,500
3rd $590,850
4th $441,000
5th $373,500
6th $322,200
7th $287,550
8th $253,800
9th $233,100
10th $213,300
11th $197,100
12th $182,250
13th $168,300
14th $155,700
15th $148,500
16th $141,300
17th $134,100
18th $126,900
19th $120,150
20th $113,850
21st $107,550
22nd $102,600
23rd $97,650
24th $92,700
25th $87,750
26th $82,800
27th $80,100
28th $77,400
29th $74,700
30th $72,000
31st $69,300
32nd $66,600
33rd $63,900
34th $61,425
35th $58,950
36th $56,475
37th $54,450
38th $52,650
39th $50,850
40th $49,050
41st $47,250
42nd $45,450
43rd $43,650
44th $41,850
45th $40,050
46th $38,250
47th $36,450
48th $34,830
49th $33,300
50th $32,040
51st $30,870
52nd $29,700
53rd $28,620
54th $27,540
55th $27,000
56th $26,460
57th $25,920
58th $25,380
59th $24,840
60th $24,300
61st $23,760
62nd $23,220
63rd $22,680
64th $22,140
65th $21,600

