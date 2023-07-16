How much will the winner of the Genesis Scottish Open receive in 2023

The Scottish Open is a unique event in professional golf in that’s it’s co-sanctioned by both the PGA TOUR as well as the DP World Tour. So members of both circuits that make the weekend will receive dollars and points that count towards status on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

It also means a slightly altered payout structure: The winner of a standard PGA TOUR event gets 18% of the total prize pool, but this week that’s down just a smidge to 17.5%. There are 500 FedExCup points on offer for the statesiders, as well as a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship as well as the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January. And if a DP World Tour members takes home the trophy, they’ll be exempt on the PGA TOUR through the end of the 2025 season just like a PGA TOUR member would be.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.