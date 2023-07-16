Tour de France, Stage 15: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France wraps up the middle portion of the race on Sunday before the second and final rest day of the race. Stage 15 will see the peloton run 179 kilometers from Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc. The stage starts at 7:05 a.m. ET and will air exclusively on Peacock.
First place Jonas Vingegaard and second Tadej Pogačar are engaged in a riveting battle for the yellow jersey, and Sunday should bring further drama. Pogačar finished second, a split-second ahead of Vingegaard on Saturday, and five seconds behind stage-winner Carlos Rodriguez. However, Vingegaard picked up a key bonus at the top of the final climb of the stage to extend his yellow lead by a second.
Pogačar is the favorite to win Stage 15, with +275 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard follows at +700 and Giulio Ciccone is third at +900. Pogačar was favored on Saturday, but Vingegaard surprised him on the final climb with a strong push. However, we’ll see if Stage 15 brings something similar, or if Pogačar is able to take the yellow jersey.
TV schedule
Date: Sunday, July 16
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 57 hours, 47 minutes, 28 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar — 10 seconds back
- Carlos Rodriguez — 4 minutes, 43 seconds back
- Jai Hindley — 4 minutes, 44 seconds back
- Adam Yates — 5 minutes, 20 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France, Stage 15 odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Tadej Pogacar
|+275
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+700
|Giulio Ciccone
|+900
|Michael Woods
|+1100
|Tom Pidcock
|+1600
|Felix Gall
|+2000
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+2500
|David Gaudu
|+2500
|Guillaume Martin
|+3000
|Wout Van Aert
|+3500
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+3500
|Adam Yates
|+3500
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+3500
|Thibaut Pinot
|+3500
|Simon Yates
|+3500
|Ion Izagirre
|+4000
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+4000
|Wout Poels
|+4000
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+5000
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|+5000
|Pello Bilbao
|+5000
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+5000
|Daniel Martinez
|+5000
|Clement Champoussin
|+6500
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+6500
|Warren Barguil
|+6500
|Dylan Teuns
|+6500
|Valentin Madouas
|+6500
|Gregor Muhlberger
|+6500
|Krists Neilands
|+6500
|Ben O'Connor
|+6500
|Egan Bernal
|+8000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+8000
|Sepp Kuss
|+8000
|Matej Mohoric
|+8000
|Jai Hindley
|+8000
|Jack Haig
|+8000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+10000
|Chris Harper
|+10000
|Rigoberto Uran
|+13000
|Nick Schultz
|+13000
|Omar Fraile
|+15000
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+15000
|Pierre Latour
|+15000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+15000
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+15000
|Clement Berthet
|+15000
|Neilson Powless
|+15000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+15000
|Juan Pedro Lopez
|+20000
|Alex Aranburu
|+20000
|Victor Lafay
|+20000
|Harold Tejada
|+20000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+20000
|Quentin Pacher
|+20000
|Kevin Geniets
|+20000
|Rafal Majka
|+20000
|Marc Soler
|+20000
|Simon Geschke
|+20000
|Bob Jungels
|+20000
|Georg Zimmermann
|+20000
|Rui Costa
|+25000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+25000
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre
|+25000
|Torstein Traeen
|+25000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+30000
|Hugo Houle
|+30000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+30000
|Nans Peters
|+30000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+30000
|Patrick Konrad
|+30000
|Lawson Craddock
|+30000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+40000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+40000
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|+40000
|Anthon Charmig
|+40000
|Nils Politt
|+40000
|Kevin Vermaerke
|+40000
|Andrey Amador
|+40000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+40000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+40000
|Nelson Oliveira
|+40000
|Oliver Naesen
|+40000
|Remi Cavagna
|+40000
|Matthew Dinham
|+40000
|Chris Hamilton
|+40000
|Lars van den Berg
|+40000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+40000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+40000
|Fred Wright
|+40000
|Simon Guglielmi
|+50000
|Anthony Perez
|+50000
|Dries Devenyns
|+50000
|Tony Gallopin
|+50000
|Gianni Moscon
|+60000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+60000
|Mads Pedersen
|+60000
|Valentin Ferron
|+60000
|Simon Clarke
|+60000
|Quinten Hermans
|+60000
|Matteo Trentin
|+80000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+80000
|Michael Gogl
|+80000
|Anthony Turgis
|+80000
|Silvan Dillier
|+100000
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|+100000
|Nikias Arndt
|+100000
|Marco Haller
|+100000
|Bryan Coquard
|+100000
|Jasper Philipsen
|+100000
|Jorge Arcas
|+100000
|Stan Dewulf
|+100000
|Biniam Girmay
|+100000
|Luka Mezgec
|+100000
|Benjamin Thomas
|+100000
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -110
Jonas Vingegaard: -110
Carlos Rodriguez: +5000
Adam Yates: +5000
Jai Hindley: +10000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300