Tour de France, Stage 15: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 15 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Jumbo - Visma wearing the Yellow jersey, left White jersey of best young rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates compete during the stage fourteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023, a 151.8km stage from Annemasse to Morzine les Portes du Soleil / #UCIWT / on July 15, 2023 in Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, France. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France wraps up the middle portion of the race on Sunday before the second and final rest day of the race. Stage 15 will see the peloton run 179 kilometers from Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc. The stage starts at 7:05 a.m. ET and will air exclusively on Peacock.

First place Jonas Vingegaard and second Tadej Pogačar are engaged in a riveting battle for the yellow jersey, and Sunday should bring further drama. Pogačar finished second, a split-second ahead of Vingegaard on Saturday, and five seconds behind stage-winner Carlos Rodriguez. However, Vingegaard picked up a key bonus at the top of the final climb of the stage to extend his yellow lead by a second.

Pogačar is the favorite to win Stage 15, with +275 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard follows at +700 and Giulio Ciccone is third at +900. Pogačar was favored on Saturday, but Vingegaard surprised him on the final climb with a strong push. However, we’ll see if Stage 15 brings something similar, or if Pogačar is able to take the yellow jersey.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 16
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 57 hours, 47 minutes, 28 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 10 seconds back
  3. Carlos Rodriguez — 4 minutes, 43 seconds back
  4. Jai Hindley — 4 minutes, 44 seconds back
  5. Adam Yates — 5 minutes, 20 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 15 odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Tadej Pogacar +275
Jonas Vingegaard +700
Giulio Ciccone +900
Michael Woods +1100
Tom Pidcock +1600
Felix Gall +2000
Mattias Skjelmose +2500
David Gaudu +2500
Guillaume Martin +3000
Wout Van Aert +3500
Tobias Halland Johannessen +3500
Adam Yates +3500
Carlos Rodriguez +3500
Thibaut Pinot +3500
Simon Yates +3500
Ion Izagirre +4000
Matteo Jorgenson +4000
Wout Poels +4000
Julian Alaphilippe +5000
Michal Kwiatkowski +5000
Pello Bilbao +5000
Jonathan Castroviejo +5000
Daniel Martinez +5000
Clement Champoussin +6500
Alexey Lutsenko +6500
Warren Barguil +6500
Dylan Teuns +6500
Valentin Madouas +6500
Gregor Muhlberger +6500
Krists Neilands +6500
Ben O'Connor +6500
Egan Bernal +8000
Maxim Van Gils +8000
Sepp Kuss +8000
Matej Mohoric +8000
Jai Hindley +8000
Jack Haig +8000
Emanuel Buchmann +10000
Chris Harper +10000
Rigoberto Uran +13000
Nick Schultz +13000
Omar Fraile +15000
Magnus Cort Nielsen +15000
Pierre Latour +15000
Tiesj Benoot +15000
Mathieu van der Poel +15000
Clement Berthet +15000
Neilson Powless +15000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +15000
Juan Pedro Lopez +20000
Alex Aranburu +20000
Victor Lafay +20000
Harold Tejada +20000
Wilco Kelderman +20000
Quentin Pacher +20000
Kevin Geniets +20000
Rafal Majka +20000
Marc Soler +20000
Simon Geschke +20000
Bob Jungels +20000
Georg Zimmermann +20000
Rui Costa +25000
Alberto Bettiol +25000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +25000
Torstein Traeen +25000
Felix Grossschartner +30000
Hugo Houle +30000
Gorka Izagirre +30000
Nans Peters +30000
Soren Kragh Andersen +30000
Patrick Konrad +30000
Lawson Craddock +30000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +40000
Kasper Asgreen +40000
Christopher Juul-Jensen +40000
Anthon Charmig +40000
Nils Politt +40000
Kevin Vermaerke +40000
Andrey Amador +40000
Lilian Calmejane +40000
Victor Campenaerts +40000
Nelson Oliveira +40000
Oliver Naesen +40000
Remi Cavagna +40000
Matthew Dinham +40000
Chris Hamilton +40000
Lars van den Berg +40000
Jonas Gregaard +40000
Dylan Van Baarle +40000
Fred Wright +40000
Simon Guglielmi +50000
Anthony Perez +50000
Dries Devenyns +50000
Tony Gallopin +50000
Gianni Moscon +60000
Benoit Cosnefroy +60000
Mads Pedersen +60000
Valentin Ferron +60000
Simon Clarke +60000
Quinten Hermans +60000
Matteo Trentin +80000
Mikkel Bjerg +80000
Michael Gogl +80000
Anthony Turgis +80000
Silvan Dillier +100000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +100000
Nikias Arndt +100000
Marco Haller +100000
Bryan Coquard +100000
Jasper Philipsen +100000
Jorge Arcas +100000
Stan Dewulf +100000
Biniam Girmay +100000
Luka Mezgec +100000
Benjamin Thomas +100000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -110
Jonas Vingegaard: -110
Carlos Rodriguez: +5000
Adam Yates: +5000
Jai Hindley: +10000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

