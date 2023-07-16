Tour de France, Stage 15: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France wraps up the middle portion of the race on Sunday before the second and final rest day of the race. Stage 15 will see the peloton run 179 kilometers from Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc. The stage starts at 7:05 a.m. ET and will air exclusively on Peacock.

First place Jonas Vingegaard and second Tadej Pogačar are engaged in a riveting battle for the yellow jersey, and Sunday should bring further drama. Pogačar finished second, a split-second ahead of Vingegaard on Saturday, and five seconds behind stage-winner Carlos Rodriguez. However, Vingegaard picked up a key bonus at the top of the final climb of the stage to extend his yellow lead by a second.

Pogačar is the favorite to win Stage 15, with +275 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard follows at +700 and Giulio Ciccone is third at +900. Pogačar was favored on Saturday, but Vingegaard surprised him on the final climb with a strong push. However, we’ll see if Stage 15 brings something similar, or if Pogačar is able to take the yellow jersey.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 16

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 57 hours, 47 minutes, 28 seconds Tadej Pogačar — 10 seconds back Carlos Rodriguez — 4 minutes, 43 seconds back Jai Hindley — 4 minutes, 44 seconds back Adam Yates — 5 minutes, 20 seconds back

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 15 odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Tadej Pogacar +275 Jonas Vingegaard +700 Giulio Ciccone +900 Michael Woods +1100 Tom Pidcock +1600 Felix Gall +2000 Mattias Skjelmose +2500 David Gaudu +2500 Guillaume Martin +3000 Wout Van Aert +3500 Tobias Halland Johannessen +3500 Adam Yates +3500 Carlos Rodriguez +3500 Thibaut Pinot +3500 Simon Yates +3500 Ion Izagirre +4000 Matteo Jorgenson +4000 Wout Poels +4000 Julian Alaphilippe +5000 Michal Kwiatkowski +5000 Pello Bilbao +5000 Jonathan Castroviejo +5000 Daniel Martinez +5000 Clement Champoussin +6500 Alexey Lutsenko +6500 Warren Barguil +6500 Dylan Teuns +6500 Valentin Madouas +6500 Gregor Muhlberger +6500 Krists Neilands +6500 Ben O'Connor +6500 Egan Bernal +8000 Maxim Van Gils +8000 Sepp Kuss +8000 Matej Mohoric +8000 Jai Hindley +8000 Jack Haig +8000 Emanuel Buchmann +10000 Chris Harper +10000 Rigoberto Uran +13000 Nick Schultz +13000 Omar Fraile +15000 Magnus Cort Nielsen +15000 Pierre Latour +15000 Tiesj Benoot +15000 Mathieu van der Poel +15000 Clement Berthet +15000 Neilson Powless +15000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +15000 Juan Pedro Lopez +20000 Alex Aranburu +20000 Victor Lafay +20000 Harold Tejada +20000 Wilco Kelderman +20000 Quentin Pacher +20000 Kevin Geniets +20000 Rafal Majka +20000 Marc Soler +20000 Simon Geschke +20000 Bob Jungels +20000 Georg Zimmermann +20000 Rui Costa +25000 Alberto Bettiol +25000 Aurelien Paret-Peintre +25000 Torstein Traeen +25000 Felix Grossschartner +30000 Hugo Houle +30000 Gorka Izagirre +30000 Nans Peters +30000 Soren Kragh Andersen +30000 Patrick Konrad +30000 Lawson Craddock +30000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +40000 Kasper Asgreen +40000 Christopher Juul-Jensen +40000 Anthon Charmig +40000 Nils Politt +40000 Kevin Vermaerke +40000 Andrey Amador +40000 Lilian Calmejane +40000 Victor Campenaerts +40000 Nelson Oliveira +40000 Oliver Naesen +40000 Remi Cavagna +40000 Matthew Dinham +40000 Chris Hamilton +40000 Lars van den Berg +40000 Jonas Gregaard +40000 Dylan Van Baarle +40000 Fred Wright +40000 Simon Guglielmi +50000 Anthony Perez +50000 Dries Devenyns +50000 Tony Gallopin +50000 Gianni Moscon +60000 Benoit Cosnefroy +60000 Mads Pedersen +60000 Valentin Ferron +60000 Simon Clarke +60000 Quinten Hermans +60000 Matteo Trentin +80000 Mikkel Bjerg +80000 Michael Gogl +80000 Anthony Turgis +80000 Silvan Dillier +100000 Edvald Boasson Hagen +100000 Nikias Arndt +100000 Marco Haller +100000 Bryan Coquard +100000 Jasper Philipsen +100000 Jorge Arcas +100000 Stan Dewulf +100000 Biniam Girmay +100000 Luka Mezgec +100000 Benjamin Thomas +100000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -110

Jonas Vingegaard: -110

Carlos Rodriguez: +5000

Adam Yates: +5000

Jai Hindley: +10000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300