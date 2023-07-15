Steph Curry sinks hole-in-one at American Century Championship

Steph Curry sank a hole-in-one on the 152-yard seventh hole on Saturday at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. The tournament takes place at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, and Curry already had a lead going into the second day. An avid golfer, Curry played in The Match VIII, a charity celebrity golf event, just a few weeks ago. He and Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson lost to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Check out his hole-in-one and celebration here:

Curry has participated in the AC Championship for several years now, and finished T7 in 2019, T9 in 2021 and T16 in 2022.

This year’s AC Championship field also includes lots of current and former NFL stars, including Tony Romo, Brian Urlacher, Aaron Rodgers, and Jerome Bettis.