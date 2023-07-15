King Kenny vs. Whindersson Nunes: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The crossover boxing scene features an extensive array of fights on Saturday, July 15 as Kingpyn Boxing has reached the semifinal round of its High Stakes Tournament. The main event of the evening will see British YouTuber King Kenny face Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes.

The bout will take place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland and will be streamed on DAZN. The event will begin at 2 p.m.ET with ring-walks for Kenny vs. Nunes projected for around 6:15 p.m. ET.

King Kenny has five bouts under his belt, with three labeled professional by one website and only one listed as professional at BoxRec. The former site lists him at 3-2 and coming off an April 22 win over My Mate Nate in an exhibition at 170 pounds. He claimed a second-round TKO in the bout.

Nunes has three bouts to his credit according to YouTube BoxRec. He last ought on April 22 and won an exhibition bout over Filipek via second-round TKO.

There are no odds for this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. But, we’ll have updates and round-by-round live coverage for it.

