How to watch AEW Collision/Battle of the Belts VII via live stream, what to watch on July 15

AEW will have a special live double-header of action from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB, tonight as it wraps up its three-week tour across Canada. Collision will air from its usual time slot of 8 p.m. ET on TNT and will be immediately followed up by Battle of the Belts VII at 10 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s episode of Collision will feature the finals of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Afterwards, three titles will be on the line during Battle of the Belt VII.

How to watch AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VII

Date: Saturday, July 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VII

The final round of the men’s Owen Hart Cup tonight will feature CM Punk going one-on-one with Ricky Starks. Both of these men won competitive bouts to make it to the championship round, with Starks defeating Juice Robinson and former tag partner on his side of the bracket while Punk went through Satoshi Kojima and Samoa Joe to reach this point. We’ll see how this battle between the young upstart and the veteran plays out and who claims the cup.

The finals of the women’s Owen Cup will feature Ruby Soho going one-on-one with Willow Nightingale. Soho is in the finals for the second year in a row and took down Britt Baker and Skye Blue to get here. Meanwhile, Nightingale toppled both Nyla Rose and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena to reach the championship round. These two have clashed a handful of times in recent months in the ongoing war between the Outcasts and the rest of the AEW women’s roster. We’ll see who walks out of Calgary with the cup tonight.

Tonight’s episode of Collision will also feature AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defend their titles against Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold in a best-of-three match. BCG earned the opportunity by defeating FTR in an AEW World Tag Team Championship eliminator last Saturday and the champs announced afterwards that it would be two-out-of-three falls. We’ll see who walks out of this battle with the titles.

On Battle of the Belts VII right afterwards, we’ll get three title matches. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Lance Archer, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend against Tay Valkyrie, and TNT Champion Luchasaurus will put his belt on the line against Shawn Spears.