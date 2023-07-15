Tennessee paid Darnell Washington as a recruit, per NCAA report

The NCAA handed down punishments to Tennessee’s football program on Friday following after an investigation found that the program committed numerous infractions under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt. A few of those infractions involved the recruitment of former Georgia Bulldogs and incoming Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tight end Darnell Washington, per Mike Wilson of the Knox News.

According to the report, former UT tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer went all in on recruiting Washington, who was then the nation’s top ranked tight end prospect in the Class of 2020. Niedermeyer’s violations included impermissible contact with Washington on a recruiting visit, where he shot hoops with him after basketball practice and gave him $750 in the parking lot afterwards. The report also detailed that Niedermeyer flew with Washington and his family on an official visit, where he was provided even more impermissible benefits.

Washington eventually signed with SEC East rival Georgia, where he helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships and was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Niedermeyer was eventually fired along with Pruitt and staff for cause in 2021.