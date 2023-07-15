Markéta Vondroušová becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon

Markéta Vondroušová made history when she captured her first career Grand Slam title Saturday at Wimbledon, defeating No. 6 Ons Jabeur in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. She became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon, and will likely springboard up the world rankings after this victory.

The 24-year old joins Boris Becker and Goran Ivanisevic as the only unseeded Wimbledon champions in history in either division. Becker became the first unseeded man to win in 1985, and Ivanisevic joined him with that distinction in 2011.

Vondroušová was dominant in her win over Jabeur. Despite committing four double faults in the match, she captured six break points in seven opportunities and won 61% of her first serve points. She was +8000 to win the tournament at the start of the competition, and took out five seeded opponents on her way to the title. However, she did not have to face a top-3 seed on this path.