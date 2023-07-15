Pick on the Total for Padres-Phillies Game One on July 15

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will play a doubleheader in Philadelphia on Saturday with the early game involving two of the hottest starting pitchers in baseball with both looking to prove they should not have been snubbed from the National All-Star team.

San Diego Padres (-125, 9) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Padres starter Blake Snell overall this season has a 2.85 ERA with a National League-beat among qualifying starters 6.5 hits per nine innings allowed, but has found a whole new gear in his last nine starts, posting a 0.68 ERA with two runs or fewer allowed in every start and 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a .155 opponents batting average in that stretch.

Snell faces a Phillies team that is much more based around pitching than they were a season ago, entering the All-Star Break just 15th in runs per game scored and are 18th in the league in home runs per game, which has played a big hand in why the team ranks seventh in the league in most men left on base per game this season.

The Phillies entered the All-Stat Break ranked eighth in team batting average, but with Bryce Harper hitting just three home runs in his first 210 at-bats of the season and Rhys Hoskins having his season end before it could start, that has been a big drop in power considering these two players combined for 48 home runs last season.

The Padres have also stranded tons of men on base, ranking sixth in the league in players stranded on base per game with their problem being a top-heavy lineup.

In Friday’s series opener, the padres six, seven, eight, and nine-hole hitters all owning a batting average of .217 or worse.

So while Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado all had at least 15 home runs and and a batting average of at least .261, it’s led to the Padres having the worst batting average with runners in scoring position in the league as the bottom of the lineup can’t drive in the hitters at the top of the lineup.

Now a Padres team that is 14th out of 15 Nations League in batting average has to face Phillies starter Taijuan Walker, who overall this season has a 4.02 ERA with 7.9 strikeouts to 3.6 walks per nine innings, but enters zero or one run in five of his last six starts with a 1.62 ERA 9.2 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings in that stretch.

With both bullpens being the the top four of the National League in ERA prior to the All-Star Break and these teams playing game one of the doubleheader at 1:05 PM Eastern after playing a game Friday night, these two hot starting pitchers will pick up right where they left off prior to the break.

The Play: Padres vs. Phillies Under 9