NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on Saturday, July 15

NBA Summer League continues in Las Vegas. Here’s how to watch all the action.

By Chinmay Vaidya

2023 NBA Summer League - New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors
Lester Quinones of the the Golden State Warriors shoots a free throw during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

We’ve entered the consolation portion of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, with only four teams making the semifinal round. Those games will take place Sunday, which means all of Saturday’s action will be truly irrelevant in the grand scheme of things. That likely means key players get benched. Here’s Saturday’s Summer League slate.

Summer League Schedule, July 15, Las Vegas

Hornets vs. Timberwolves - 2:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Warriors vs. Raptors - 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Bucks vs. Kings - 4:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Wizards vs. Bulls - 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Celtics vs. Magic - 6:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Nuggets vs. Knicks - 8:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Grizzlies vs. Suns - 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.

