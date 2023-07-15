Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Angels on Saturday, July 15

The Houston Astros (51-41) look to send the Los Angeles Angels (45-47) further into their summer swoon as these AL West rivals square off again on Saturday night. First pitch of game two of this weekend set is slated for 9:07 p.m. ET from Angel stadium. It’ll be a battle of high-powered lefties on the mound, as Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.51 ERA) gets the ball for Houston against L.A.’s Reid Detmers (2-6, 4.31).

Despite several key injuries and some sketchy pitching, Houston has been hanging tough in recent weeks — they’ve won six of their last 10 overall after taking a 7-5 win over the Angels last night to start the second half. The Halos, by contrast, have won just one in their last 10 and are firmly planted in fourth place in the AL West, eight games back of the division-leading Texas Rangers and six back of the second-place Astros.

Astros-Angels picks: Saturday, July 15th

Injury report

Astros

Out: 2B Jose Altuve (oblique), OF Yordan Alvarez (oblique), SP Jose Urquidy (shoulder), DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), SP Lance McCullers (forearm)

Angels

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), INF Brandon Drury (shoulder), RP Matt Moore (oblique), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), RP Ben Joyce (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Framber Valdez vs. Reid Detmers

Valdez enters with a 7-6 record this season, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. His 2.51 ERA is a much better indicator of how he’s performed this season, as his power sinker has produced a whopping 56.4% ground-ball rate. The lefty has failed to go six innings just three times all year, a true workhorse amid Houston’s injury-ravaged rotation.

Detmers sports a 2-6 record on the year, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. The young lefty was roughed up in his last outing before the All-Star break, coughing up seven runs on six hits and a walk in just 3.1 innings against the rival Dodgers. Prior to that, though, he was in the midst of a breakout stretch, with a 1.42 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 31.2 innings over his previous five starts. When his slider is on, he can be as good as anyone.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday’s game far surpassed the eight-run mark, with 12 total runs being scored. The Angels consistently scores five or more runs, but their pitching has let them down recently. Houston hasn’t been scoring in bunches that often in recent weeks, though.

It’s a bit of a toss-up, but we’ll take the over here.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

A few months ago, this would have been a lot more difficult of a choice, but the Anglels have floundered over the last few weeks, winning just five of their last 20 games. Houston has a 6-2 advantage in the season series between these two teams, too. Expect them to make it 7-2 tonight.

Pick: Astros