Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Rockies on Saturday, July 15

After an embarrassing start to their second-half push, the New York Yankees (49-43) take on the Colorado Rockies (35-57) again on Saturday night at Coors Field. First pitch is slated for 8:10 p.m. ET. Righty Clarke Schmidt (4-6, 4.40 ERA) will look to get New York back on track, while the Rockies counter with Connor Seabold (1-6, 6.65).

Despite being six games above .500, the Yankees find themselves in dead last in the AL East, tied with the Boston Red Sox at 8.5 games out of first place. They’ve struggled as of late, winning just four of their last 10 and 13 of their last 30 games overall.

The Rockies have won just three of their last 10 games and just nine of their last 30, so it’s safe to say they’re not in a good place at the moment. They’re 18 games back and dead last in the NL West, with 9.5 games between them and the fourth-place San Diego Padres.

The Yankees enter as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Colorado the +135 underdog. The run total is set at 11.5.

Yankees-Rockies picks: Saturday, July 15

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), OF Greg Allen (hip), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), OF Jake Bauers (rotator cuff)

Rockies

Out: SP Kyle Freeland (shoulder), RP Nick Mears (oblique), RP Brent Suter (oblique), RP Tyler Kinley (elbow), 2B Brendan Rodgers (shoulder), DH Charlie Blackmon (hand)

Starting pitchers

Clarke Schmidt vs. Connor Seabold

After a rough start to 2023, Schmidt has been much betterrecently, with a 2.89 ERA over his last seven starts — while going five or more innings in all but one of those. He has never faced the Rockies before, though, or pitched at Coors Field, so it remains to be seen how he’ll handle the effects of altitude.

A reliever turned starter, Seabold enters Saturday with a 1-6 record and a 6.65 ERA on the season. Over his last seven starts his ERA is 7.41. In the last month, the deepest he’s gone in a game is just five innings.

Over/Under pick

While Seabold is struggling quite a bit, that’s still a really big number to get to. Though the Yanks do have some power hitters and it is in Colorado, Friday’s game totaled just nine, and the safe play is with the under with two scuffling offenses.

Pick: Under 11.5

Moneyline pick

Last night’s loss was ugly for New York, but it’s highly doubtful that happens again tonight. Schmidt has been pitching so well in recent weeks and New York should take advantage of a pitcher on the other side that’s likely low on confidence.

Pick: Yankees