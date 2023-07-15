Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Mets on Saturday, July 15

After a dispiriting shutout loss to start the second half on Friday, the New York Mets (42-49) welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38) to town on Saturday for the second game of a three-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Citi Field. Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.86 ERA) gets the ball for the Dodgers while the Mets counter with star rookie righty Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.31).

L.A. is in first place in the NL West, as one might expect considering the team’s dominance in that division over the last few years. They’re coming off a 6-0 win over New York yesterday, holding the Mets to just one hit.

New York, meanwhile, is struggling to keep pace in the NL East, currently sitting in fourth place behind the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies. But before the All-Star break they were on a bit of a tear, winning six of their last 10. Despite last night’s loss, they’ll be looking to get back on track tonight.

This one is a true pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams checking in at -110. The run total is set at 9.

Dodgers-Mets picks: Saturday, July 15th

Injury report

Los Angeles Dodgers

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), UTIL Chris Taylor (knee), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Shelby Miller (neck), RP Daniel Hudson (knee),

New York Mets

Day to day: OF Tommy Pham (groin)

Out: SP Jose Quintana (ribs), RP Edwin Uceta (knee), OF Tim Locastro (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Tony Gonsolin vs. Kodai Senga

The Dodgers are slated to send Tony Gonsolin to the bump. He’s got a 5-3 record on the year with a 3.86 ERA, largely buoyed by a scorching start to the season. Over his last seven appearances, though, he hasn’t been as sharp, with an ERA over 5 in that span. He has not pitched against New York this year.

For the home team, Kodai Senga is expected to take the hill. He has never faced L.A. as a starter but has put together a decent 2023 campaign. He’s got a 7-5 record with a 3.31 ERA and has struck out 110 batters on the year, including 12 in an eight-inning gem last time out against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The righty has been pitching very well of late, with a 2.53 ERA and 40 Ks in his last 32 innings.

Over/Under pick

Only four of the Mets’ last 10 games have hit this number, with only three of them going over. But L.A. has the bats going pretty hot right now, scoring an average of 6.4 runs per game over their last 10. If the Mets can take advantage of Gonsolin’s shaky play recently and the Dodgers can keep swinging a hot bat, the over should hit here.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Despite Gonsolin struggling a bit recently, the Dodgers are still a significantly better team overall. They’re swinging the bats really well right now and it’s tough to see New York being able to keep pace with them.

Pick: Dodgers