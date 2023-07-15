Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Reds on Saturday, July 15

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, July 15. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park. Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.70 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers, and Andrew Abbott (4-1, 2.38 ERA) will pitch for the Reds.

Cincy is the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee coming in at +105. The total is set at 9.5.

Brewers-Reds picks: Saturday, July 15th

Injury report

Brewers

Out: 1B Rowdy Tellez (forearm), OF Tyrone Taylor (elbow), SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), SP/RP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), 1B/DH Darin Ruf (knee), OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder)

Reds

Out: SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Nick Lodolo (leg)

Starting pitchers

Freddy Peralta vs. Andrew Abbott

Throughout June and the start of July, Peralta could generally be counted on to last between five and six innings and allow between two and four runs. His strikeout numbers are solid, though — he recorded 10 against the Cubs in his latest outing, and eight against the Pirates at the end of June.

Abbott has started against the Brewers twice this season already, with very different results. At the start of June, he kept them scoreless over six innings. In his latest start, he lasted just 4.1 innings and conceded six earned runs, including two home runs.

Over/Under pick

Last night’s total was just 1, as was the total of the previous game between these two teams ahead of the All-Star break. However, the Brewers have shown that they can blow up Abbott early, and with the Reds’ offense shaking off the rust, I think we might have an offensive slugfest on our hands.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Brewers beat the Reds 1-0 in the first game of the series. The Reds’ offense has been their calling card this season, but the Brewers made quick work of Abbott shortly before the All-Star break. As he faces down a team that chewed him up and spit him out just last week, I think Milwaukee has a good shot here.

Pick: Brewers