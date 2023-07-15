Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Orioles on Saturday, July 15

The Miami Marlins take on the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, July 15. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Braxton Garrett (5-2, 3.70 ERA) will take the mound for the Marlins, and Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.60 ERA) will pitch for the Orioles.

Baltimore is the -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Miami coming in at +100. The total is set at 9.

Marlins-Orioles picks: Saturday, July 15th

Injury report

Marlins

Out: SP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement), OF Avisail Garcia (left back tightness), RP Matt Barnes (left hip impingement), OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left oblique strain), OF Jonathan Davis (right knee strain)

Orioles

Out: RP Cionel Perez (left forearm soreness), SP Keegan Akin (lower back discomfort), RP Austin Voth (right elbow discomfort), RP Dillon Tate (right elbow flexor strain), RP Mychal Givens (right shoulder inflammation), SP John Means (Tommy John surgery)

Starting pitchers

Braxton Garrett vs. Kyle Gibson

Garrett has pitched 10.2 innings so far in July over two starts. In that time, he has allowed 13 hits and six earned runs while recording nine strikeouts. However, he had an excellent June, recording an ERA of 2.22 over the month.

Gibson had a rough June, posting a 6.84 ERA over the month. He started off July the same way, but bounced back with a good start against the Twins just before the All-Star break. He conceded two earned runs in seven innings and recorded seven strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The total of last night’s game was 7, but we see two pitchers on the mound here who struggled to control opposing offenses before the All-Star break. Both of these teams are fighting tooth and nail for the top spot in their division — or, at the very least, for a Wild Card bid. I like the over here today.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Orioles took the first game of the series, 5-2. If Gibson can keep up his production from his latest start and avoid falling back into his slump, Baltimore should be able to take this. Their offense was on fire before the All-Star break, and they now rank sixth in MLB in runs per game.

Pick: Orioles