Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Rangers on Saturday, July 15

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Texas Rangers in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, July 15. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field. Rookie Gavin Williams (1-1, 4.01 ERA) will take the mound for the Guardians, and lefty Andrew Heaney (5-6, 4.71 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers.

Texas is the -165 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cleveland coming in at +140. The total is set at 9.

Guardians-Rangers picks: Saturday, July 15th

Injury report

Guardians

Out: SP Triston McKenzie (elbow), SP Cal Quantrill (shoulder)

Rangers

Out: RP Brett Martin (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Gavin Williams vs. Andrew Heaney

One of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, Williams has made just four starts in his young career. Over two games and 12 innings pitched in July, Williams allowed seven earned runs and recorded nine strikeouts. His June was somewhat better, with four earned runs and 10 strikeouts over 12.2 innings.

Heaney struggled in his latest outing before the All-Star break, allowing the Nationals eight earned runs in three innings. He had his ups and downs in June, and he generally doesn’t stay on the mound past five innings. He has as high a ceiling and as low a floor as anyone, depending on how his command is feeling that day.

Over/Under pick

The Rangers may reach the total on their own, as they did last night, but the Guardians should be able to put up a few as well. Heaney has not been doing very well on the mound, and the Rangers’ bullpen has the sixth-highest ERA in the league.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Rangers made quick work of the Guardians in a 12-4 victory on Friday. Not much should change on Saturday. Despite Heaney’s recent issues on the mound, the Rangers can sweep at home here. Their offense provides as much run support as possible as MLB’s leaders in runs per game. Williams has been fine on the mound, but this Texas lineup should come out swinging.

Pick: Rangers