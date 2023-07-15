Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays on Saturday, July 15

The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, July 15. First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Zac Gallen (11-3, 3.04 ERA) will take the mound for the D-Backs, and Chris Bassitt (8-5, 4.19 ERA) will pitch for the Jays.

Toronto is the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona coming in at +115. The total is set at 8.5.

Diamondbacks-Blue Jays picks: Saturday, July 15th

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Drey Jameson (elbow), SP Merrill Kelly (leg), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder)

Blue Jays

Out: RP Adam Cimber (shoulder), SP Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Zac Gallen vs. Chris Bassitt

Gallen was solid against Pittsburgh before the All-Star break, allowing just one run in seven innings. He has been a solid go-to on the mound for the Diamondbacks this season. With a few exceptions here and there, Gallen can be counted on to go six or seven innings and limit the opposing lineup to two or fewer runs.

Bassitt had a shaky outing against the Tigers before the All-Star break, on trend with how he was playing in the second half of June and the start of July. Compared to a May ERA of 2.43, his June ERA was 4.59, and his July ERA over two starts is 5.40. He hasn’t been lasting long on the mound, often getting pulled at five innings or less.

Over/Under pick

The Blue Jays have one of the best offenses in MLB right now, though Gallen should be able to stifle that to an extent. The Diamondbacks also rank in the top 10 in runs per game, and can make quick work of a struggling Bassitt if they get off on the right foot.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays took care of the Diamondbacks, 7-2, in the first game of the series. However, the Jays have struggled at home as of late, while Arizona has done well on the road. With Bassitt on the mound in something of a slump, I’ll take Gallen and the D-Backs to win the second game.

Pick: Diamondbacks