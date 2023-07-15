Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, July 15th

Inclement weather on Friday night has resulted in an absolutely loaded MLB slate on Saturday, with two doubleheaders — three, if you want to count the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals finishing their postponed game from yesterday — and 17 games on the docket. That means a stacked menu for DFS, with the main slate over at DraftKings DFS consisting of 12 games getting started at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are three teams we recommend stacking in your lineups tonight.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, July 15

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

Trea Turner ($5,500)

J.T. Realmuto ($4,800)

Nick Castellanos ($4,300)

Alec Bohm ($3,800)

The Padres will be calling up lefty Ryan Weathers for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, and he’s struggled mightily against opposite-handed hitters so far this year — allowing a .333/.394/.553 slash line to righties with six homers and nine doubles in 11 appearances. The Phillies have a ton of appealing righty bats, all of whom come at reasonable prices. Turner has struggled a bit recently, but his track record and power/speed potential speak for themselves, while Realmuto homered last night and Castellanos (.916 OPS against lefties) and Bohm (.920) have been dynamite with the platoon advantage.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals

Wander Franco ($5,900)

Randy Arozarena ($5,600)

Isaac Paredes ($4,000)

Harold Ramirez ($3,400)

Another doubleheader means another advantageous pitching matchup, as the Royals will be calling up 25-year-old rookie Cole Ragans and his 5.27 ERA to start Saturday’s night cap. Franco and Arozarena are among the best power/speed threats in the entire league, and to help afford them in your lineups, you can stack them with underpriced righties Paredes (1.091 OPS over his last 17 games) and Ramirez (1.020 OPS against lefties this year).

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Yankees

Kris Bryant ($4,500)

Ryan McMahon ($4,400)

Nolan Jones ($4,100)

C.J. Cron ($4,000)

Stacking at Coors Field is always a recommended strategy, and the Rockies have several overlooked options that nonetheless come with big upside against Yankees righty Clarke Schmidt tonight. Schmidt’s allowed an .890 OPS to lefties this year, making McMahon and Jones great plays with the platoon advantage. Bryant, meanwhile, homered last night, and Cron’s mashed the ball at Coors in his time as a Rockie.