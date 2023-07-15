 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, July 15

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Saturday, July 15.

By Chris Landers
Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves pitches during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It’s a jam-packed Saturday around MLB, with 16 games on the docket thanks to a doubleheader between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, and all of the aces are out: From Spencer Strider to Kevin Gausman to Zac Gallen to Framber Valdez to Blake Snell to ... okay, you get the point.

And that list is just the tip of the iceberg; more than half of today’s scheduled starters fall within the top two tiers of our starting pitcher rankings, with just six do-not-starts, meaning plenty of options for those looking to set DFS and fantasy baseball lineups. Read on for our recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, July 15th

Pitchers to stream

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — Oakland’s pitching staff has been historically bad this year, but they’d be even worse without the lefty Sears, who’s put up a 3.28 ERA going back to May 1. He’ll square off against a Minnesota Twins lineup that has the second-lowest wRC+ in baseball against southpaws this season, and Oakland Coliseum is among the most pitcher-friendly parks in the game.

Steven Matz, St. Louis Cardinals — Tread lightly here — Matz has burned us before, and his ERA for the year is an ugly 4.65 — but the Cardinals lefty looked awfully good in his last appearance before the All-Star break, allowing just one unearned run while striking out nine over 5.1 innings against the Chicago White Sox. He could throw up a clunker, as the Washington Nationals have been better against lefties than righties this year, but it’s worth a roll of the dice.

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers — Detroit’s All-Star representative acquitted himself well in Seattle, and he’ll be back on the mound at T-Mobile Park on Saturday for a matchup against the offensively-challenged Mariners. Save for a matchup with the Braves and a start at Coors Field earlier this year, the righty has been very steady for the Tigers, and he just blanked the A’s over five three-hit innings last time out.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, July 15.

Starting pitcher rankings 7/15

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Spencer Strider vs. White Sox
2 Kevin Gausman vs. Diamondbacks
3 Framber Valdez @ Angels
4 George Kirby vs. Tigers
5 Pablo Lopez @ Athletics
6 Blake Snell @ Phillies
7 Zac Gallen @ Blue Jays
8 James Paxton @ Cubs
9 Zach Eflin @ Royals
10 Freddy Peralta @ Reds
11 Andrew Abbott vs. Brewers
Strong plays
12 Marcus Stroman vs. Red Sox
13 Alex Cobb @ Pirates
14 Reid Detmers vs. Astros
15 Braxton Garrett @ Orioles
16 Kodai Senga vs. Dodgers
17 Taijuan Walker vs. Padres
Questionable
18 JP Sears vs. Twins
19 Kyle Gibson vs. Marlins
20 Tony Gonsolin @ Mets
21 Michael Lorenzen @ Mariners
22 Gavin Williams @ Rangers
23 Andrew Heaney vs. Guardians
24 Johan Oviedo vs. Giants
25 Ranger Suarez vs. Padres
26 Steven Matz vs. Nationals
Don't do it
27 Lance Lynn @ Braves
28 Jake Irvin @ Cardinals
29 Brady Singer vs. Rays
30 Clarke Schmidt @ Rockies
31 Ryan Weathers @ Phillies
32 Connor Seabold vs. Yankees

