Format, rules for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

The stars of the WNBA have descended upon Sin City as the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will take place tonight from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The game will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air live in primetime on ABC. The matchup will feature Team Stewart, led by New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, taking on Team Wilson, led by Las Vegas Aces star A’Ja Wilson.

For this year’s exhibition, the WNBA has introduced a handful of new rules to increase the excitement and pace of play during the game. Here’s a look at them below:

The main change is that a four-point shot will be introduced during the game as four circles (two on each side of the court) will be placed above the three-point line. The game will also feature a 20-second shot clock instead of the usual 24 and there will be no free throw attempts before the final two minutes of the contest/overtime. Any scenario where a player would normally go to the line, they will automatically be rewarded the points.